Radford: COVID cases linked to fraternity party

RADFORD, Va. — Another fraternity at Radford University in Virginia is facing consequences for allegedly violating pandemic-related safety guidelines.
TV station WDBJ reports the school’s Kappa Alppha Psi chapter was placed on an interim suspension and is being afforded a conduct hearing after university officials said the fraternity hosted an off-campus party.
Radford University administered 270 COVID-19 tests this week, 59 of which were positive, the station reported.
University officials said half of the cases were attributed to the party.
The fraternity’s national office did not immediately respond to a message from the station seeking comment.