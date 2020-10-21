Radford: COVID cases linked to fraternity party

Radford University administered 270 COVID-19 tests this week, 59 of which were positive, the station reported. Half of the cases were attributed to the party.

RADFORD, Va. — Another fraternity at Radford University in Virginia is facing consequences for allegedly violating pandemic-related safety guidelines.

TV station WDBJ reports the school’s Kappa Alppha Psi chapter was placed on an interim suspension and is being afforded a conduct hearing after university officials said the fraternity hosted an off-campus party.

Radford University administered 270 COVID-19 tests this week, 59 of which were positive, the station reported.

University officials said half of the cases were attributed to the party.