Record 16.6 million have sought US jobless aid since virus

6.6 million more Americans filed for unemployment last week.

A new round of weekly jobless claims is out Thursday morning, revealing 6.6 million more Americans have filed for unemployment last week. The new numbers mean roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks.

The report is for claims ending the week of April 4. The figures collectively constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948. They paint a picture of a job market that is quickly unraveling as businesses have shut down across the country because of the coronavirus outbreak. More than 20 million American may lose jobs this month

A record 6.6 million new people filed for state unemployment benefits when the report for the week ending March 28 came out. That shattered the record set one week earlier when 3.3 million new claims were filed.

The viral outbreak is believed to have erased nearly one-third of the economy’s output in the current quarter. Forty-eight states have closed non-essential businesses. Restaurants, hotels, department stores and small businesses have laid off millions as they struggle to pay bills at a time when their revenue has vanished.

All told, in the past three weeks, 16.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid. The surge of jobless claims has overwhelmed state unemployment offices around the country. And still more job cuts are expected. The unemployment rate could hit 15% when the April employment report is released in early May.

The monthly jobs report released last Friday showed 701,000 people had filed for unemployment in March, but that survey was taken before 10 million lost their jobs in the final two weeks of the month. The unemployment rate went from 3.5% to 4.4%.

Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics expects a total of 22 million job losses by May, according to USA TODAY. That could push the unemployment rate to 12%.