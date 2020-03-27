Rep. Bobby Scott hosts telephone town hall on COVID-19

Congressman Bobby Scott will host a telephone town hall Monday, March 30 on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

Scott represents Virginia's 3rd Congressional District.

Citizens will be informed about the actions Congress, the Trump administration, and the Commonwealth are doing to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Rep. Scott will also provide an overview of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).

Other guests in the town hall include Dr. James Lane, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Virginia Department of Education; and Dr. Jordan Asher, Chief Physician Executive, Sentara Healthcare.