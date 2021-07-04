Rep. Bobby Scott to host webinar on how American Rescue Plan benefits seniors

People can register for the webinar and ask Scott and other advocates questions about the relief package.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Congressman Bobby Scott is set to host a webinar on the trillion-dollar COVID relief package that was passed earlier this year and how it will help senior citizens around Hampton Roads.

The American Rescue Plan is the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that was signed into law in March.

Scott will sit down with experts and advocates for seniors to discuss this plan and welcomes public input.

People who want to ask questions about the package and how exactly it will help bring the crisis to a close while financially helping the American people can register for the Zoom call.

The webinar takes place Wednesday at 5 p.m.