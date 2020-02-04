Rep. Luria creates COVID-19 resource website

It includes information and links on topics spanning from food distribution locations in her district to FAQs on stimulus payments implemented by the CARES Act.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria unveiled Thursday a resource website for the COVID-19 pandemic, which is meant to be a one-stop-shop for her constituents to find information about the virus and the government's response to it.

The page is available on Luria's Congressional website. It includes information and links on topics spanning from food distribution locations in her district to FAQs on stimulus payments implemented by the CARES Act.

Luria said the page will be updated regularly with new information to assist her constituents.

The Second Congressional District includes the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, York County, and parts of Norfolk and Hampton.