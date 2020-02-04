x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

coronavirus

Rep. Luria creates COVID-19 resource website

It includes information and links on topics spanning from food distribution locations in her district to FAQs on stimulus payments implemented by the CARES Act.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria unveiled Thursday a resource website for the COVID-19 pandemic, which is meant to be a one-stop-shop for her constituents to find information about the virus and the government's response to it.

The page is available on Luria's Congressional website. It includes information and links on topics spanning from food distribution locations in her district to FAQs on stimulus payments implemented by the CARES Act.

Luria said the page will be updated regularly with new information to assist her constituents.

The Second Congressional District includes the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, York County, and parts of Norfolk and Hampton.
Resources for Coastal Virginians During the COVID-19 Pandemic
My team and I created a list of federal, state, and local resources designed to assist you and your family during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below, you will find links with updated information and resources on a diverse range of topics ranging from educational resources to FEMA grant guidance.
Representative Elaine Luria |Mar 30, 2020

RELATED: Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting

RELATED: Besides the stimulus check, here are other things the stimulus bill provides

RELATED: Struggling to pay rent? Check out resources available in Hampton Roads