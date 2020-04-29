Report: Simon Property Group prepares to reopen 49 properties

According to the memo, Simon Property Group said it will regularly be sanitizing commonly used areas like the food court tables, escalators and door knobs.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis-based company, Simon Property Group, is planning to reopen dozens of its malls.

A memo obtained by CNBC and The New York Times said the reopen will happen between May 1 and May 4.

Business hours for the malls and outlet centers will be limited from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, CNBC reported. Sunday hours will be from noon to 6 p.m.

According to the memo, Simon said it will regularly be sanitizing areas like food court tables, escalators, door knobs and electronic directories. It is encouraging retailers to do the same in their stores. Additionally, Simon is encouraging its guests to take their temperatures before going to the mall.

Other precautions the mall is taking include:

Putting tape over every other sink and urinal in restrooms

Putting decals on floors to direct traffic flow in one direction

Limiting food court seating

Keeping play areas and drinking fountains closed off still.

The New York Times reported that it will be left up to the retailers at these properties to decide whether they wish to reopen for business.

The Simon Malls will be opening in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Indiana and Missouri.