Reports: More than a dozen bodies found at New Jersey nursing home hit by COVID-19

It's not clear how many may have died from the coronavirus. The facility reportedly has 68 recent deaths, 26 of whom tested positive.

More than a dozen bodies were found last weekend at one of New Jersey's largest nursing homes which has been hit hard by the new coronavirus, according to a pair of reports

The New York Times reported Wednesday police received an anonymous tip about a body being stored outside Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center I and II. When they arrived, they reportedly found 17 bodies inside a small morgue meant to hold four people.

The New Jersey Herald, in separate reporting, said five bodies were found in the holding area Sunday and 13 were observed there Monday. The report did not make it clear if the 13 found Monday included the five that were found the day before.

The bodies were among 68 recent deaths linked to the facility, according to the Times. That includes two nurses. Twenty-six of those who died reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The cause of death for the others is unknown.

The Times reports 76 patients have tested positive along with 41 staff members.

The facility was reportedly struggling before the pandemic. The Times reports Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation II recently received low ratings from Medicare for its staffing levels, inspection and patient care.

The Herald reports staff and family members of patients have complained about a lack of staff, PPE, infection control and communication from the administration.