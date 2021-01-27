Richmond mayor has COVID, postpones State of the City speech

The mayor said he began to experience mild symptoms on Monday. He is isolating at home.

RICHMOND, Va. — The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayor Levar M. Stoney said in a statement that he was informed of his positive test result on Wednesday morning.

The mayor said he began to experience mild symptoms on Monday. He is isolating at home.

The people he has been in contact with are quarantining and taking other precautions.

He said the pandemic is far from over and must be taken seriously.