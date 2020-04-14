Riverside Health System cleaning N95 masks with UV light for re-use, amid nationwide shortage

With a shortage of medical masks across the country, hospitals are turning to unique ways to extend the life of their personal protective equipment.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s something health officials wouldn’t normally do, but desperate times call for creative measures.

Amid a nationwide shortage, Riverside Regional Medical Center is now cleaning and reusing the in-demand N95 respirator masks.

“In a perfect world, they are one time and discard,” Riverside Health System Director of Infection Prevention Christi Archer said. “We are experiencing just like everybody else in the nation, a shortage.”

Riverside officials are using a UVGI machine.

“UVGI is 'ultraviolet germicidal irradiation,'" Archer said. "It’s a robot and it even has a name, Annie.”

Archer explained: Healthcare workers label their N95s and at the end of their shift, place it in a bag for decontamination. Once that’s done, they go back to the same units and healthcare workers.

“After three cycles, the user will wear it and then discard it,” she said. “This method is to help us extend our PPE supply and be able to protect our staff members.”

Archer said if the masks are damaged, lost their seals, or have makeup on them, they are discarded because UVGI can only decontaminate surfaces. It can’t penetrate through material.

She explained that UVGI machines have been used for years to decontaminate hospital rooms and operating rooms.

“It is particularly used in rooms where really infectious organisms - Clostridioides difficile [C. diff], MRSA - after a patient is discharged we would use them in those rooms and also in the OR," she said.