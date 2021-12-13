'A Game Changer' | Riverside medical expert discusses COVID vaccine as anniversary approaches

The first Pfizer doses arrived in Hampton Roads one year ago this week. Riverside officials say it's helped us avoid further lockdowns.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One year ago this week, the first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Hampton Roads - marking a major turning point in the fight against the coronavirus.

Riverside Health System Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer Cindy Williams said it changed the trajectory of the pandemic.

“It would have been so much worse. It would have been devastating, I think, to the healthcare system and those seeking care," Williams said.

“I’ll be honest with you, I cannot even imagine having gone through the surges that we’ve gone through.”

Riverside got its doses via FedEx on December 16th, 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Williams said they helped avoid overwhelming an already strained healthcare system.

"That FedEx truck pulled up outside with the ultra-cold container which we were all waiting with bated breath," Williams said. "I think it’s made a huge difference."

She said the vaccines continue to remain effective overall in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and death. But the vaccine also helps in one other major way.

"The gamechanger that vaccines have really brought is that when we do see these surges, we’re not going into lockdown anymore," she said.

"We’re not looking at pulling our kids out of school, we’re not looking at people needing to shelter-in-place. What we’re saying is: get vaccinated, get boosters," Williams said.

"Yes, we still do need to wear masks when we’re in high risk situations. But I think we’ve been able to at least a somewhat normal life that, quite honestly, would not have been possible without vaccines.”

Williams said the negative effects of the pandemic were more than just physical disease.

“Whether that be elderly having declining mental status, whether that be time lost with our children because of not being able to have in-person learning," she said.

"We know there were a lot of not even directly COVID disease related impacts, but still negative impacts to society in general.”

But we’re also marking a sobering milestone: this week, the Commonwealth officially hit more than one million cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Williams said vaccines are still our best bet, but wearing masks and social distancing remain critical.

“As we do reach those million cases in VA, I do think we avoided a lot of cases because of vaccination, but I think as Virginians, we need to get our guard up," Williams said. "No matter how tired we are of doing all those things."