Cooper to update NC COVID-19 response as hospitalizations continue to climb

Roy Cooper and members of North Carolina's COVID-19 task force will update the state's metrics and vaccinations Wednesday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 as more cities statewide, including Charlotte, implement mask mandates in public spaces.

Cooper will speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday, the same time Mecklenburg County commissioners are scheduled to meet and vote on a mask mandate. The city of Charlotte's mandate also takes effect Wednesday, requiring masks in all public, indoor spaces for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all 100 counties in North Carolina have high levels of virus transmission. On Tuesday, North Carolina health officials reported 2,828 hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, North Carolina's COVID-19 positivity rate is 11.7%.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations in the Carolinas continue to reach levels last seen at the pandemic's height in January. Doctors at Novant Health's Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte said the number of patients has doubled in the last week. Overall, Novant said 90% of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients aren't vaccinated, and they're seeing younger people need serious care.

"The ER here and throughout our community, all of them have been quite crowded and busy," said Dr. Josh Hughes, the assistant director of Presbyterian's emergency department.

Tuesday's report of 3,500 new cases is a 20% increase than last week and the state's two-week daily average case count is around 4,800.

Last week, Cooper and state health leaders sent a letter to school districts that haven't yet made masks mandatory for students and staff, urging them to do so.

"The science is clear that children learn better when they attend school in person and the science is also clear that masks reduce COVID infections so we can keep them there," Cooper said. "The delta variant is moving fast and I strongly urge school leaders who have made masks optional to reconsider and make them mandatory."

