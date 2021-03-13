Safe St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with guidance from the CDC

Experts say with more people vaccinated it may make this holiday slightly less restrictive than before

A typical St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Uptown Charlotte would usually involve a massive pub crawl and a sea of people dressed in green, but for the second straight year, things will look very different due to COVID-19.

The Rich and Bennett’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl has been canceled yet again, but some who spoke with WCNC Charlotte Friday night said they are still ready to celebrate safely.

“If I had to stay in the house all day I would go crazy,” Charlotte resident Esther Sanders said.

She like many people are looking forward to getting the COVID-19 vaccine that might allow them more freedom and protection to be out and about safely.

“I feel a little bit more comfortable getting the vaccine and knowing I should be able to do more things,” Sanders said.

According to the CDC, even if you are vaccinated there are some safety tips you should keep in mind.

Large gatherings are still advised against and wearing a mask and practicing six-feet of social distancing is still a must when in public or if you’re indoors with people outside of your household.

Health experts said when around other vaccinated people the restrictions are slightly lessened. And as always continue to wash your hands.

If you are planning to go out to pubs and bars to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, alcohol sales will stop at 11 p.m. in North Carolina because of the governor's ongoing restrictions on late-night alcohol sales.