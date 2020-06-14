Safety precautions in place at YMCA gyms for phase 2 re-opening

You are not required to wear a mask while exercising but you will have to sign an "Assumption of Risk/Waiver of Liability" form.

NORFOLK, Va. — This time, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads is asking its member to exercise caution.

The YMCA is among gyms welcoming back members, as part of the state's phase 2 re-opening plan, and they're taking steps to make sure everyone is working out safely.

The Y's Chief Operating Officer Adam Kahrl acknowledged gyms are a busy place with a lot of shared surfaces and maybe even a few heavy breathers.

"Of course we're as concerned as anyone would be if something happened, what would happen with the staff, what would happen with the people we serve," Kahrl said.

"We are ready with a reaction plan of what we're going to do if we have an outbreak."

But he said his team is taking extra steps to make sure that doesn't happen.

"We are asking them to wear a mask when they first come in, to maintain that six feet social distancing," Kahrl said.

"Once they're inside the facility and they're ready to exercise, we ask them to maintain ten feet of social distancing and they're not required to wear a mask at that time."

Staff is taking temperatures of members at the door and members are being asked to sign an Assumption of Risk/Waiver of Liability form.

Staff members are wiping down dumbbells and equipment between use; and there's more space between machines.

"When it comes to a lot of the cardiovascular equipment, it's easier to space that out. With some of the strength equipment, it's a little more challenging because each piece might work a certain part of the body," Kahrl said.

So staff will monitor social distancing inside the gym to make sure no one is too close to someone else.

They are also doing three deep cleanings every day; Staff will shut down the facility in the afternoon at 1:30 p.m. for a deep cleaning before re-opening at 3:30 p.m.

"We're still having people enjoy the facilities, use the facilities, and we haven't been overwhelmed where it's unsafe," Kahrl said.

Gyms are required to operate at 30 percent of total capacity.