Order to end school mask mandates gets pushback in Virginia

One of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive orders ends the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in K-12 schools beginning Jan. 24.

RICHMOND, Va. — School districts across Virginia are taking stock of the implications of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that seeks to end mask mandates in schools.

On Saturday, shortly after Youngkin took office as Virginia’s 74th governor, he issued nine executive orders. One of the orders ends the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in K-12 schools beginning Jan. 24.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Youngkin said he will “consider all options” to preserve an opt-out for parents from local school mask mandates.