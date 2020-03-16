Schools in Hampton Roads, North Carolina offer meals to students during COVID-19 closures

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered that all public K-12 schools close down for a minimum of two weeks (March 16 to March 27). While school divisions tried to sort out things including the potential for remote or distance learning, staff members also had to make arrangements for a basic need of some children: eating.
Many students rely on the meals they receive at school. For some, it may be the only opportunity to eat.
You'll find information about school divisions' plans for providing meals during the mandatory closure here.
Chesapeake Public Schools
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Grab-N-Go breakfast and lunch will be provided at six sites between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on the student bus ramps. Meals will be provided at no cost to anyone 18 and younger. Students must be present to receive meals.
Here are the locations:
- B. M. Williams Primary School
- Carver Intermediate School
- G. A. Treakle Elementary School
- Oscar Smith High School
- Southwestern Elementary School
- Thurgood Marshall Elementary School
Currituck County Schools
The CCS School Nutrition Department will serve breakfast and lunch to all children that live in Currituck County, ages 1-18. The meals are free and will be available as long as the schools are closed due to the governor's executive order.
Children can come to any one of the pick-up locations to get lunch for the day as well as breakfast for the following morning. The locations will have meals available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
- Knotts Island Elementray School, 413 Woodleigh Road
- Gibbs Woods Community Center, 332 East Gibbs Road
- Carolina Village, 111 Universal Circle
- Ranchland, 100 Ranchland Drive
- Moyock Middle School, 216 Survey Road
- Wedgewood Lakes, 106 Wedgewood Boulevard
- Ponderosa Parking Lot, Bens Bonanza
- Currituck County High School, 4203 Caratoke Highway
- Coinjock Boat Ramp, 482 Waterlily Road
- Griggs Elementary School, 261 Poplar Branch Road
- Waterview Shores Subdivision, Waterview Drive
- Walnut Island, Walnut Island Boulevard
- Soundside Park, 8955 Caratoke Highway
- Jarvisburg Elementary School, 110 Jarvisburg Road
Edenton-Chowan Public Schools
Edenton-Chowan Schools will be providing two options for lunch for Chowan County children (ages 1 -18) beginning Tuesday, March 17. There is no charge for lunch for any child ages 1 -18.
1) A hot lunch will be available for pick-up from 12:00 -1:00pm at the following schools:
- John A. Holmes High School
- Chowan Middle School
Or...
2) A Grab-and-Go lunch is available to be delivered using the yellow buses.
To help with meal preparation, please complete the meal service survey form if you would like to receive free lunch for your child/children. www.ecps.k12.nc.us
Gloucester County Public Schools
GCPS said grab-and-go meals would be available for breakfast and lunch on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.
The pick-up time for breakfast is 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; the one for lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The location to get a grab-and-go meal is the hallway outside the main office of each GCPS school. People can contact their school if the need help with delivery of the meals.
Hampton City Schools
The Hampton City Schools Food Services Department will offer two (2) packaged meals per day to anyone 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following school locations:
- Aberdeen Elementary School - 1424 Aberdeen Road
- Cary Elementary School - 2009 Andrews Boulevard
- Langley Elementary School - 16 Rockwell Road
- Moton Early Childhood Center - 339 Old Buckroe Road
- Hampton High School - 1491 West Queen Street
- Syms Middle School - 170 Fox Hill Road
- Tarrant Middle School - 1435 Todds Lane
The school division said parents or students should go to the school site that is closest to where they live.
Isle of Wight County Schools
From Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, meals will be offered to all students using a drive-by/pickup model. Bags include a breakfast and a lunch. They're available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at these locations:
- Smithfield High School
- Georgie Tyler Middle School
- Carrsville Elementary School
In addition, school buses will deliver meals to the following locations in the county each day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30.p.m.:
- Jersey Park
- Jersey Park Apartments
- Red Oaks Mobile Community
- Bradford Mews Apartments
- Smithfield Apartments
- Church Manor Apartments
- Cedar Street Apartments
- Rushmere Fire Department
- Eagle Harbor Apartments
- Camptown Park
- Twin Ponds Mobile Community
- Clydesdale Mobile Community
- Georgie Tyler Apartments
- Zuni Citgo
- Windsor Community Center
Newport News Public Schools
UPDATED 3/18/20
The Newport News Public Schools Child Nutrition Services Department will provide meals to go for students who need breakfast or lunch beginning Tuesday, March 17. The meals to go will include a lunch and a breakfast snack for the next day. They're available for pick up from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- An Achievable Dream Academy - 726 16th Street
- Epes Elementary School - 855 Lucas Creek Road
- Heritage High School - 5800 Marshall Avenue
- McIntosh Elementary School - 185 Richneck Road
- Palmer Elementary School - 100 Palmer Lane
- Warwick High School - 51 Copeland Lane
Families can pick up the meals in a drive-thru lane without getting out of the car.
Beginning Thursday, March 19, and continuing through March 27, meals-to-go will be available for pick up at mobile sites from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday. Families should look for the familiar yellow bus at the following locations:
- Courthouse Way Community, Corner of Old Courthouse Way and Circuit Lane
- Tillerson Community, Corner of Tillerson Drive and Alan Drive
- Peninsula Boys and Girls Club, 429 Thorncliff Drive
- Lee's Mill Community, Corner of Lee's Mill Drive and Charles Street
- J. Clyde Area/Midtown (near Rite Aid), Forrest Drive and Woods Drive
- Aqueduct Community, Corner of Colony Road and Aqueduct Drive
- South Morrison Family Learning Center, 746 Adams Drive
- Boys and Girls Club - Tyler Avenue, 95 North Tyler Avenue
- Hogan Drive/City Center Area, Commercial Place behind WaWa
- Marcus Drive/Abbington Landing/Waypoint Apartments, Cul-de-Sac at Marcus Drive
- Circle Mobile Home Park, Front of Rental Office at 6029 Jefferson Avenue
- Doris Miller Community Center, 2814 Wickham Drive
- Boys and Girls Club - Greater Hampton Roads, 629 Hampton Avenue
At-Home Learning
Grades Pre-K - 5: The instructional plans for pre-K and elementary students are available online. Printed packets are also available for pick up at schools from bins located near the covered entrance, and at all meal-to-go-sites. The packets are labeled by grade. Students should strive to complete all of the lessons; however, students will be provided time to complete any incomplete lessons upon their return to school.
Grades 6-12: Alternative learning plans are available online. In addition, teachers are contacting students directly with lessons and assignments.
Additional At-Home Resources
The at-home learning site has been updated to include learning resources for English language learners and special education students. Additional information has also been added for foreign language assistance for middle and high school students, a library media page with resources, an elementary music challenge and game section, and physical education resources for all grade levels.
All teachers will hold office hours via email each day from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to provide student support for home learning. Should any questions come up outside of those times, families are asked to email the teacher. He/she will respond via email as soon as possible.
Newport News Public Schools will continue to keep families informed via its website, phone calls and emails.
Norfolk Public Schools
UPDATED 3/17/20
Norfolk Public Schools Department of School Nutrition will provide meals starting Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20, and continuing Monday through Friday, March 23-27. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., staff members will be at the following locations to distribute grab-n-go meal bags on a first-come, first-served basis:
- Azalea Gardens Middle - 7721 Azalea Garden Road
- Booker T. Washington High - 1111 Park Avenue
- Camp Allen Elementary - 501 C Street
- Coleman Place Elementary - 2445 Palmyra Street
- James Monroe Elementary - 520 W. 29th Street
- Lake Taylor School - 1380 Kempsville Road
- Norview Elementary - 6401 Chesapeake Boulevard
- Oceanair Elementary - 600 Dudley Avenue
- P. B. Young - 543 E. Olney Road
- Southside STEM Academy at Campostella - 1106 Campostella Road
- St. Helena Elementary - 903 S. Main Street
- Suburban Park Elementary - 310 Thole Street
- Titustown Recreation Center - 7545 Diven St. (Only from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)
- Huntersville Community Center, 830 Goff St. (Only from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
- Grandy Village Recreation Center, 3017 Kimball Terrace (Only from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
The meal bags contain one complete breakfast and one complete lunch, pre-packed by School Nutrition staff, and will be provided without charge, one per child. Children must be present to receive a meal bag.
Poquoson City Public Schools
PCPS said it would begin providing bagged-meal breakfast and lunch to all Poquoson children 18 and younger and students with special needs 21 years old and younger on 18. This is the schedule:
- QuickMart on Wythe Creek Road - 11 a.m.
- Poquoson Place Apartments on Charles Parish Road - 11:30 a.m.
- Poquoson Avenue across from Trinity Church - 12 p.m.
- Poquoson High School - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Service Days will be Mondays and Wednesdays and meals will be delivered by school buses. These two service days will provide breakfast and lunch for the entire week, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions or if your child has any special dietary needs please call Keeley Sullivan at 757-868-3151.
Portsmouth Public Schools
UPDATED 3/20/20
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, any Portsmouth Public Schools student who is 18 or younger and needs meals during the closure can get breakfast and lunch from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at these locations:
- Churchland Middle School
- I.C. Norcom High School
- Wilson High School
In addition to the meals offered by the school division, the City of Portsmouth said it would serve lunch and dinner from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the following sites:
- Social Services Building - 1701 High Street
- Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center - 900 Elm Avenue
- Cavalier Manor Recreation Center - 404 Viking Street
- J.E. Parker Recreation Center - 2430 Turnpike Road
- Fairwood Agape Baptist Church - 3709 Elliott Avenue
- *new* Cradock Recreation Center - 308 Allen Road
- *new* Noble Street Baptist Church - 100 Noble Street
For additional information, call the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 757-393-8481.
Suffolk Public Schools
UPDATED 3/17/20
From March 17 to March 27, weekdays only, Suffolk will have bagged meals that will include both breakfast and lunch available to our students.
King’s Fork High School will be the food distribution hub and will be open for food distribution in the school lobby from 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins are welcome. Students will need to be present to receive food, as meals.
Suffolk's Food and Nutrition Department will distribute food to students through SPS transportation weekdays to the following locations:
Route 1 Bus 121
Temple Bethel Entrance 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.
Plummer Blvd. & Skinner Blvd. 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.
Bullock Mobile Park (1st & 2nd entrance) – 10:00 - 10:30 a.m.
Route 2 Bus 414
Townpoint & Pughsville Rd. (Veteran's Hall) 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.
6000 Old College Dr. 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.
Col. Fred Cherry Middle (front of school) – 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.
Route 3 Bus 478
Chuckatuck Square 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.
YMCA Godwin Blvd 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.
King's Landing 10:00 - 10:15 a.m.
Route 4 Bus 495
Elephant's Fork Elementary 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.
Regal Inn-Pruden 9:30 - 9:45 a.m.
Pruden Center 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.
Saratoga Park 10:30 – 10:45 a.m.
Lakeside Park 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.
Route 5 Bus 425
Library Parking Lot W. Washington Street 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.
Peanut Park 9:30 – 10:45 a.m.
Colander Bishop 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.
Corner of Finney and Holladay Street AM 11:30 -11:45 a.m.
Route 6 Bus 99
Kilby Shores Elementary 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.
Suffolk Station 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.
Nancy Drive (Autumn Ridge & Lynnhill) 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.
Cogic Square 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.
Route 7 Bus 411
Hoffler Apartments 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.
BTW School 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.
Hollywood (Community Center Pool) 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.
Lake Kennedy (PARK) 10:30 – 10:45 a.m.
Suffolk Recreation Center (6th St.) 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.
Route 8 Bus 14
Studios 4 Less (Portsmouth Blvd.) 9:00 - 9:15 a.m.
Creekside Elementary 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.
Bullock Mobile Park (3rd & 4th entrance) 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Route 9 Bus 115
Knights Inn Holland (Food Lion Parking Lot) 9:00 - 9:15 a.m.
Pioneer Elementary 9:30 - 9:45 a.m.
Holland Ballfield 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.
Holland Community Center 10:30 – 10:45 a.m.
J & L Tack Shop 11:15 – 11:30 a.m.
Route 10 Bus 408
Nansemond River High (front of school) 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.
October Station (Freeny Ave.) 9:30 - 9:45 a.m.
Lake Kennedy (Park) 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.
Route 11 Bus 120
Wilson Pines (Mailboxes) 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.
Heritage Acres 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.
Magnolia Lakes (Office) 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.
Virginia Beach City Public Schools
UPDATED 3/17/20
Starting Tuesday, March 17, Virginia Beach City Public Schools will offer meals to students using a drive-by/pickup process. The meals will be bagged and include a breakfast and a lunch.
The time for picking up the bags is 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at these schools:
- Arrowhead Elementary
- Bayside Elementary
- Birdneck Elementary
- Brookwood Elementary
- College Park Elementary
- Cooke Elementary
- Green Run Elementary
- Holland Elementary
- Kempsville Meadows Elementary
- Kings Grant Elementary
- Luxford Elementary
- Lynnhaven Elementary
- Malibu Elementary
- Newtown Elementary
- Parkway Elementary
- Pembroke Meadows Elementary
- Point O'View Elementary
- Rosemont Elementary
- Seatack Elementary
- Shelton Park Elementary
- Tallwood Elementary
- Thalia Elementary
- White Oaks Elementary
- Williams Elementary
- Windsor Oaks Elementary
- Windsor Woods Elementary
- Woodstock Williams Elementary
- Bayside Middle
- Bayside 6th Grade Campus
- Brandon Middle
- Corporate Landing Middle
- Larkspur Middle
- Lynnhaven Middle
- Plaza Middle
- Bayside High
- Green Run High
- Renaissance Academy
Five additional neighborhood distribution sites where students may pick up meals will begin on March 18 from 9 a.m. until noon, and will continue Monday through Friday until March 27. Please keep in mind that students must be present to receive a meal.
School buses will be distributing meals in the parking lots of:
Atlantis Apartments
999 Atlantis Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
The bus will park in front of the Community Office.
Ebenezer Baptist Church (serving Campus East)
965 Baker Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
The bus will be in front of the church.
Enoch Baptist Church (serving Lake Edwards)
5641 Herbert Moore Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
The bus will be in front of the church.
Friendship Apartments
1235 Friendship Square, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
The bus will park in front of the Office.
Level Green Community Park
Level Green Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23464
The bus will park at Level Green Park..
Willamsburg-James City County Schools
WJCC will provide "grab and go" meals to families on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The meal bags will contain two (2) days' worth of breakfast and lunch.
Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) willprovide free rides to and from distribution locations. Students have to be present for families to pick up a meal.
These are the locations:
- James River Elementary School, Front Entrance – WATA Route 1
- James Blair Middle School, Bus Parking Lot – WATA Route 2 & Route 5
- Toano Middle School, Front Entrance – WATA Route 9
- Warhill High School, Student Parking Lot – WATA Route 4
York County School Division
Beginning Monday, March 16, the York County School Division will offer "Meals-to-Go" bags to students who need breakfast or lunch. The bags will include enough food for multiple days and initially will be distributed on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lots of these schools:
- Magruder Elementary School
- York High School
- Tabb High School