Schools in Hampton Roads, North Carolina offer meals to students during COVID-19 closures

Several school divisions and districts developed plans to distribute meals to students who would not have access to them during mandatory coronavirus closures.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered that all public K-12 schools close down for a minimum of two weeks (March 16 to March 27). While school divisions tried to sort out things including the potential for remote or distance learning, staff members also had to make arrangements for a basic need of some children: eating.

Many students rely on the meals they receive at school. For some, it may be the only opportunity to eat.

You'll find information about school divisions' plans for providing meals during the mandatory closure here.

Chesapeake Public Schools

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Grab-N-Go breakfast and lunch will be provided at six sites between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on the student bus ramps. Meals will be provided at no cost to anyone 18 and younger. Students must be present to receive meals.

Here are the locations:

B. M. Williams Primary School

Carver Intermediate School

G. A. Treakle Elementary School

Oscar Smith High School

Southwestern Elementary School

Thurgood Marshall Elementary School

Currituck County Schools

The CCS School Nutrition Department will serve breakfast and lunch to all children that live in Currituck County, ages 1-18. The meals are free and will be available as long as the schools are closed due to the governor's executive order.

Children can come to any one of the pick-up locations to get lunch for the day as well as breakfast for the following morning. The locations will have meals available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

Knotts Island Elementray School, 413 Woodleigh Road

Gibbs Woods Community Center, 332 East Gibbs Road

Carolina Village, 111 Universal Circle

Ranchland, 100 Ranchland Drive

Moyock Middle School, 216 Survey Road

Wedgewood Lakes, 106 Wedgewood Boulevard

Ponderosa Parking Lot, Bens Bonanza

Currituck County High School, 4203 Caratoke Highway

Coinjock Boat Ramp, 482 Waterlily Road

Griggs Elementary School, 261 Poplar Branch Road

Waterview Shores Subdivision, Waterview Drive

Walnut Island, Walnut Island Boulevard

Soundside Park, 8955 Caratoke Highway

Jarvisburg Elementary School, 110 Jarvisburg Road

Edenton-Chowan Public Schools

Edenton-Chowan Schools will be providing two options for lunch for Chowan County children (ages 1 -18) beginning Tuesday, March 17. There is no charge for lunch for any child ages 1 -18.

1) A hot lunch will be available for pick-up from 12:00 -1:00pm at the following schools:

John A. Holmes High School

Chowan Middle School

Or...

2) A Grab-and-Go lunch is available to be delivered using the yellow buses.

To help with meal preparation, please complete the meal service survey form if you would like to receive free lunch for your child/children. www.ecps.k12.nc.us

Gloucester County Public Schools

GCPS said grab-and-go meals would be available for breakfast and lunch on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

The pick-up time for breakfast is 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; the one for lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The location to get a grab-and-go meal is the hallway outside the main office of each GCPS school. People can contact their school if the need help with delivery of the meals.

Hampton City Schools

The Hampton City Schools Food Services Department will offer two (2) packaged meals per day to anyone 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following school locations:

Aberdeen Elementary School - 1424 Aberdeen Road

Cary Elementary School - 2009 Andrews Boulevard

Langley Elementary School - 16 Rockwell Road

Moton Early Childhood Center - 339 Old Buckroe Road

Hampton High School - 1491 West Queen Street

Syms Middle School - 170 Fox Hill Road

Tarrant Middle School - 1435 Todds Lane

The school division said parents or students should go to the school site that is closest to where they live.

Isle of Wight County Schools

From Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, meals will be offered to all students using a drive-by/pickup model. Bags include a breakfast and a lunch. They're available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at these locations:

Smithfield High School

Georgie Tyler Middle School

Carrsville Elementary School

In addition, school buses will deliver meals to the following locations in the county each day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30.p.m.:

Jersey Park

Jersey Park Apartments

Red Oaks Mobile Community

Bradford Mews Apartments

Smithfield Apartments

Church Manor Apartments

Cedar Street Apartments

Rushmere Fire Department

Eagle Harbor Apartments

Camptown Park

Twin Ponds Mobile Community

Clydesdale Mobile Community

Georgie Tyler Apartments

Zuni Citgo

Windsor Community Center

Newport News Public Schools

UPDATED 3/18/20

The Newport News Public Schools Child Nutrition Services Department will provide meals to go for students who need breakfast or lunch beginning Tuesday, March 17. The meals to go will include a lunch and a breakfast snack for the next day. They're available for pick up from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:

An Achievable Dream Academy - 726 16th Street

Epes Elementary School - 855 Lucas Creek Road

Heritage High School - 5800 Marshall Avenue

McIntosh Elementary School - 185 Richneck Road

Palmer Elementary School - 100 Palmer Lane

Warwick High School - 51 Copeland Lane

Families can pick up the meals in a drive-thru lane without getting out of the car.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, and continuing through March 27, meals-to-go will be available for pick up at mobile sites from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday. Families should look for the familiar yellow bus at the following locations:

Courthouse Way Community, Corner of Old Courthouse Way and Circuit Lane

Tillerson Community, Corner of Tillerson Drive and Alan Drive

Peninsula Boys and Girls Club, 429 Thorncliff Drive

Lee's Mill Community, Corner of Lee's Mill Drive and Charles Street

J. Clyde Area/Midtown (near Rite Aid), Forrest Drive and Woods Drive

Aqueduct Community, Corner of Colony Road and Aqueduct Drive

South Morrison Family Learning Center, 746 Adams Drive

Boys and Girls Club - Tyler Avenue, 95 North Tyler Avenue

Hogan Drive/City Center Area, Commercial Place behind WaWa

Marcus Drive/Abbington Landing/Waypoint Apartments, Cul-de-Sac at Marcus Drive

Circle Mobile Home Park, Front of Rental Office at 6029 Jefferson Avenue

Doris Miller Community Center, 2814 Wickham Drive

Boys and Girls Club - Greater Hampton Roads, 629 Hampton Avenue

At-Home Learning

Grades Pre-K - 5: The instructional plans for pre-K and elementary students are available online. Printed packets are also available for pick up at schools from bins located near the covered entrance, and at all meal-to-go-sites. The packets are labeled by grade. Students should strive to complete all of the lessons; however, students will be provided time to complete any incomplete lessons upon their return to school.

Grades 6-12: Alternative learning plans are available online. In addition, teachers are contacting students directly with lessons and assignments.

Additional At-Home Resources

The at-home learning site has been updated to include learning resources for English language learners and special education students. Additional information has also been added for foreign language assistance for middle and high school students, a library media page with resources, an elementary music challenge and game section, and physical education resources for all grade levels.

All teachers will hold office hours via email each day from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to provide student support for home learning. Should any questions come up outside of those times, families are asked to email the teacher. He/she will respond via email as soon as possible.

Newport News Public Schools will continue to keep families informed via its website, phone calls and emails.

Norfolk Public Schools

UPDATED 3/17/20

Norfolk Public Schools Department of School Nutrition will provide meals starting Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20, and continuing Monday through Friday, March 23-27. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., staff members will be at the following locations to distribute grab-n-go meal bags on a first-come, first-served basis:

Azalea Gardens Middle - 7721 Azalea Garden Road

Booker T. Washington High - 1111 Park Avenue

Camp Allen Elementary - 501 C Street

Coleman Place Elementary - 2445 Palmyra Street

James Monroe Elementary - 520 W. 29th Street

Lake Taylor School - 1380 Kempsville Road

Norview Elementary - 6401 Chesapeake Boulevard

Oceanair Elementary - 600 Dudley Avenue

P. B. Young - 543 E. Olney Road

Southside STEM Academy at Campostella - 1106 Campostella Road

St. Helena Elementary - 903 S. Main Street

Suburban Park Elementary - 310 Thole Street

Titustown Recreation Center - 7545 Diven St. (Only from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Huntersville Community Center, 830 Goff St. (Only from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Grandy Village Recreation Center, 3017 Kimball Terrace (Only from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

The meal bags contain one complete breakfast and one complete lunch, pre-packed by School Nutrition staff, and will be provided without charge, one per child. Children must be present to receive a meal bag.

Poquoson City Public Schools

PCPS said it would begin providing bagged-meal breakfast and lunch to all Poquoson children 18 and younger and students with special needs 21 years old and younger on 18. This is the schedule:

QuickMart on Wythe Creek Road - 11 a.m.

Poquoson Place Apartments on Charles Parish Road - 11:30 a.m.

Poquoson Avenue across from Trinity Church - 12 p.m.

Poquoson High School - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Service Days will be Mondays and Wednesdays and meals will be delivered by school buses. These two service days will provide breakfast and lunch for the entire week, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions or if your child has any special dietary needs please call Keeley Sullivan at 757-868-3151.

Portsmouth Public Schools

UPDATED 3/20/20

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, any Portsmouth Public Schools student who is 18 or younger and needs meals during the closure can get breakfast and lunch from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at these locations:

Churchland Middle School

I.C. Norcom High School

Wilson High School

In addition to the meals offered by the school division, the City of Portsmouth said it would serve lunch and dinner from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the following sites:

Social Services Building - 1701 High Street

Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center - 900 Elm Avenue

Cavalier Manor Recreation Center - 404 Viking Street

J.E. Parker Recreation Center - 2430 Turnpike Road

Fairwood Agape Baptist Church - 3709 Elliott Avenue

*new* Cradock Recreation Center - 308 Allen Road

*new* Noble Street Baptist Church - 100 Noble Street

For additional information, call the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 757-393-8481.

Suffolk Public Schools

UPDATED 3/17/20

From March 17 to March 27, weekdays only, Suffolk will have bagged meals that will include both breakfast and lunch available to our students.

King’s Fork High School will be the food distribution hub and will be open for food distribution in the school lobby from 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins are welcome. Students will need to be present to receive food, as meals.

Suffolk's Food and Nutrition Department will distribute food to students through SPS transportation weekdays to the following locations:

Route 1 Bus 121

Temple Bethel Entrance 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.

Plummer Blvd. & Skinner Blvd. 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.

Bullock Mobile Park (1st & 2nd entrance) – 10:00 - 10:30 a.m.

Route 2 Bus 414

Townpoint & Pughsville Rd. (Veteran's Hall) 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.

6000 Old College Dr. 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.

Col. Fred Cherry Middle (front of school) – 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.

Route 3 Bus 478

Chuckatuck Square 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.

YMCA Godwin Blvd 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.

King's Landing 10:00 - 10:15 a.m.

Route 4 Bus 495

Elephant's Fork Elementary 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.

Regal Inn-Pruden 9:30 - 9:45 a.m.

Pruden Center 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.

Saratoga Park 10:30 – 10:45 a.m.

Lakeside Park 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.

Route 5 Bus 425

Library Parking Lot W. Washington Street 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.

Peanut Park 9:30 – 10:45 a.m.

Colander Bishop 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.

Corner of Finney and Holladay Street AM 11:30 -11:45 a.m.

Route 6 Bus 99

Kilby Shores Elementary 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.

Suffolk Station 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.

Nancy Drive (Autumn Ridge & Lynnhill) 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.

Cogic Square 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.

Route 7 Bus 411

Hoffler Apartments 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.

BTW School 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.

Hollywood (Community Center Pool) 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.

Lake Kennedy (PARK) 10:30 – 10:45 a.m.

Suffolk Recreation Center (6th St.) 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.

Route 8 Bus 14

Studios 4 Less (Portsmouth Blvd.) 9:00 - 9:15 a.m.

Creekside Elementary 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.

Bullock Mobile Park (3rd & 4th entrance) 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Route 9 Bus 115

Knights Inn Holland (Food Lion Parking Lot) 9:00 - 9:15 a.m.

Pioneer Elementary 9:30 - 9:45 a.m.

Holland Ballfield 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.

Holland Community Center 10:30 – 10:45 a.m.

J & L Tack Shop 11:15 – 11:30 a.m.

Route 10 Bus 408

Nansemond River High (front of school) 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.

October Station (Freeny Ave.) 9:30 - 9:45 a.m.

Lake Kennedy (Park) 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.

Route 11 Bus 120

Wilson Pines (Mailboxes) 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.

Heritage Acres 9:30 – 9:45 a.m.

Magnolia Lakes (Office) 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools

UPDATED 3/17/20

Starting Tuesday, March 17, Virginia Beach City Public Schools will offer meals to students using a drive-by/pickup process. The meals will be bagged and include a breakfast and a lunch.

The time for picking up the bags is 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at these schools:

Arrowhead Elementary

Bayside Elementary

Birdneck Elementary

Brookwood Elementary

College Park Elementary

Cooke Elementary

Green Run Elementary

Holland Elementary

Kempsville Meadows Elementary

Kings Grant Elementary

Luxford Elementary

Lynnhaven Elementary

Malibu Elementary

Newtown Elementary

Parkway Elementary

Pembroke Meadows Elementary

Point O'View Elementary

Rosemont Elementary

Seatack Elementary

Shelton Park Elementary

Tallwood Elementary

Thalia Elementary

White Oaks Elementary

Williams Elementary

Windsor Oaks Elementary

Windsor Woods Elementary

Woodstock Williams Elementary

Bayside Middle

Bayside 6th Grade Campus

Brandon Middle

Corporate Landing Middle

Larkspur Middle

Lynnhaven Middle

Plaza Middle

Bayside High

Green Run High

Renaissance Academy

Five additional neighborhood distribution sites where students may pick up meals will begin on March 18 from 9 a.m. until noon, and will continue Monday through Friday until March 27. Please keep in mind that students must be present to receive a meal.

School buses will be distributing meals in the parking lots of:

Atlantis Apartments

999 Atlantis Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

The bus will park in front of the Community Office.

Ebenezer Baptist Church (serving Campus East)

965 Baker Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

The bus will be in front of the church.

Enoch Baptist Church (serving Lake Edwards)

5641 Herbert Moore Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

The bus will be in front of the church.

Friendship Apartments

1235 Friendship Square, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

The bus will park in front of the Office.

Level Green Community Park

Level Green Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

The bus will park at Level Green Park..

Willamsburg-James City County Schools

WJCC will provide "grab and go" meals to families on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The meal bags will contain two (2) days' worth of breakfast and lunch.

Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) willprovide free rides to and from distribution locations. Students have to be present for families to pick up a meal.

These are the locations:

James River Elementary School, Front Entrance – WATA Route 1

James Blair Middle School, Bus Parking Lot – WATA Route 2 & Route 5

Toano Middle School, Front Entrance – WATA Route 9

Warhill High School, Student Parking Lot – WATA Route 4

York County School Division

Beginning Monday, March 16, the York County School Division will offer "Meals-to-Go" bags to students who need breakfast or lunch. The bags will include enough food for multiple days and initially will be distributed on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lots of these schools: