Second-grader in North Carolina dies from COVID-19 complications

DURHAM, N.C. — A young girl in North Carolina has died after a battle with the coronavirus.
WRAL reports that Aurea Soto Morales died Monday after she was hospitalized for complications from COVID-19.
The second-grader from Durham had started feeling sick in late May and was rushed to the hospital after having a seizure.
Relatives said her brain swelled before she went into a coma and eventually passed away.
Family members said they want to spread the message that children are not immune to the virus and that people should take the pandemic seriously.
