Second person on Virginia's Eastern Shore tests positive for COVID-19

The Eastern Shore Health District said a second person on the Eastern Shore has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The resident is a man is in 60s. He was a travel companion of the first confirmed coronavirus case in the coastal region.

Health officials said they are conducting a thorough investigation and any potential exposures.

As of Friday, there have been a total of 114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia. Two people have died due to the virus.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of social distancing. As the number of cases continues to grow so will the number of close contacts who may have been exposed to the virus,” said Eastern Shore Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams.