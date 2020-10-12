Sen. Kaine says new COVID-19 relief bill is close, including unemployment and small business aid

Kaine says he's encouraged Senators and White House are both proposing $900-billion relief packages, and said lawmakers should object to a recess until bill is done

NORFOLK, Va. — As cases rises, federal lawmakers are closing in on a new COVID-19 relief bill. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) said he expects a relief package passed by next Friday.

Kaine said in an interview Thursday that a relief bill is top priority right now, resolving differences in multiple proposals totaling more than $900 billion in aid.

“I’m going to object to going on a holiday recess until we get a relief bill done. We have to," Kaine said. “About $908 billion that will be relief for individuals, small businesses, funding for health care networks, state and local governments.”

With unemployment programs expiring this month, Kaine said any COVID-19 relief bill would boost unemployment benefit amounts again.

“You’ll get your unemployment benefit plus up to $300 a week, but with a maximum of what your salary was - that’s the proposal that’s on the table right now.”

Talking about a relief bill proposed by a bipartisan group of Senators, Kaine said Republicans and Democrats are debating liability protection and aid for state and local governments.

Before a COVID-19 relief bill could pass, Kaine said he expects the Senate will pass the National Defense Authorization Act this week. It already passed the House by a vote of 335-78.

“[It includes] a very robust shipbuilding and ship repair budget including continued work on a brand new class of submarines at Huntington Ingalls shipyard in Newport News which will be a good source of employment," Kaine said.

Virginia is preparing to distribute about 480,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to healthcare workers and seniors in long-term care facilities.