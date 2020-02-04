Sens. Kaine, Warner announce more than $52M for Virginia housing assistance amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced on Thursday $52,292,406 in federal funding that will support Virginians in accessing affordable housing during the coronavirus crisis.
The funding is part of grants from the coronavirus relief package signed into law last week, according to a news release.
Hampton Roads cities Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach are some of the cities that will be awarded grants.
“We’re pleased to see significant funding go directly towards supporting Virginians with affordable housing during this pandemic,” Sens. Kaine and Warner said in the news release.
“We will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the funding through three grant programs: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program, and the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program.
Here's a breakdown of how much Hampton Roads localities will receive:
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program
Chesapeake - $690,158
Hampton - $587,909
Newport News - $769,836
Norfolk - $2,653,164
Portsmouth - $949,655
Suffolk - $282,715
Virginia Beach - $1,209,508
Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program
Norfolk - $1,328,583
Virginia Beach - $606,131
Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program
Virginia Beach - $282,244