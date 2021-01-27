Sentara Ambulatory Care Center begins vaccinating Phase 1b patients

The center houses 5,000 patients, some of which have started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine if they are eligible under Phase 1b.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Sentara Ambulatory Care Center in Norfolk started vaccinating its patients eligible under Phase 1b on Wednesday.

The ACC houses 5,000 underinsured and Medicaid patients in Hampton Roads and aims to manage chronic diseases, reduce hospitalizations and prevent ED visits for routine care.

As for the rest of the Sentara hospital care system, they are offering a limited number of vaccines to Phase 1b patients who have a Sentara Medical Group (SMG) primary care provider. That includes patients who are 75 years and older.