Sentara begins rotating drive-thru screening locations for COVID-19 testing

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara said it will begin rotating its drive-thru screening locations to ensure access to all affected Hampton Roads residents.
Sentara will keep the drive-thru locations open on a day-by-day basis as supplies allow.
Here are the rotating hours for Saturday through Monday:
Sentara CarePlex Hospital, Hampton,
Saturday, March 21: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 22: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, March 23: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Military Circle, Norfolk
Saturday, March 21: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 22: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, March 23: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Virginia Beach
No weekend hours
Monday, March 23: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Before You Head to a Testing Site
Ask yourself these questions:
1. Do you have 2 of the 3 symptoms below?
- Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
AND
2. In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here.)
If you answered NO to one or both questions:
- Stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.
IF you answered YES to both questions:
- If you are below age 60 and have no other health issues, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days. If you have to be out in the community or if your symptoms worsen, come to one of the drive-thru locations to be screened.
If you are over age 60, come to one of our drive-thru screening locations.
Sentara COVID-19 Information
Sentara says citizens can go to its website dedicated to information about the coronavirus.
Officials say if you have symptoms of COVID-19, contact your primary care provider or the Sentara COVID-19 Call Center at 1-833-945-2395 before visiting a Sentara Healthcare location.
If it is not an emergency, stay at home.
If you believe you meet the criteria for testing, call the hospital before arriving to receive proper instructions.