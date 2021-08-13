Sentara doctors urge against misinformation, saying COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations avoidable

Across the Commonwealth, hospitalizations are the highest in four months, and the VDH estimates 97% of patients aren't fully vaccinated.

NORFOLK, Va. — Doctors at Sentara Leigh Hospital are worried about the rise in COVID-19 cases and what they see every day on the inside.

"In my opinion, this is a completely unnecessary surge, and the only way out of this pandemic is vaccines," said Dr. Mary Baker, a critical care pulmonologist.

Across the Commonwealth, hospitalizations are the highest since April, and the Virginia Department of Health estimates 97% of patients aren't fully vaccinated.

"I'm still very sad about how few people are taking this seriously," said Dr. Melanie Brown, an infections disease physician.

Dr. Brown believes Hampton Roads can get the virus under control if more people get vaccinated and lower the number of potential hosts for the virus.

"You don't know if you are going to be asymptomatic and then pass it to other people who do not have your luck and end up in the ICU," she said.

But medical experts at Sentara Leigh Hospital say they are constantly battling misinformation and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospital staff is trying whatever it takes, including turning to the social media platform TikTok to get accurate information to the public.

Dr. Mehdi Parva, an OBGYN, said one of the biggest misconceptions is COVID-19 vaccines are bad for pregnant women and their babies.

"I can stand here and say, that today I can reassure everybody that this vaccine is safe in pregnancy," said Dr. Parva.

In fact, he says early studies show the vaccine helps protect the mother and infant for the first months of his or her life.

Just this week, the CDC urged all pregnant women to get the vaccine, saying they’re more at risk of severe disease if they get COVID-19.