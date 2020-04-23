Sentara Healthcare calling for homemade face mask donations

Sentara wants to equip all of its workers with face masks during the COVID-19 outbreak, regardless of if they work in clinical or non-clinical roles.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare is calling on the community for homemade masks or cloth masks for their medical staff and employees.

The hospital system wants to make sure every non-clinical worker is equipped with masks at work, regardless of their role in the organization.

Clinical employees will continue wearing appropriate, medical-grade masks as necessary.

Personal protective equipment donations are also welcome, even if they aren't just masks. Sentara is accepting additional supplies and welcomes donations of all types.