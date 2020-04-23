x
Sentara Healthcare calling for homemade face mask donations

Sentara wants to equip all of its workers with face masks during the COVID-19 outbreak, regardless of if they work in clinical or non-clinical roles.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare is calling on the community for homemade masks or cloth masks for their medical staff and employees.

The hospital system wants to make sure every non-clinical worker is equipped with masks at work, regardless of their role in the organization.

Clinical employees will continue wearing appropriate, medical-grade masks as necessary.

Personal protective equipment donations are also welcome, even if they aren't just masks. Sentara is accepting additional supplies and welcomes donations of all types

All homemade masks and PPE donations can be arranged by calling a local Sentara hospital or by calling 1-800-SENTARA (1-800-736-8272) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

