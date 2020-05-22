Sentara Healthcare makes 'temporary changes' to some worker benefits during pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare will be making some adjustments to the salaries and benefits of some of its staff and senior team members.
Spokesperson Dale Gauding issued a statement to 13News Now on Friday.
The hospital system was forced to dial back on routine services and procedures in response to the pandemic, leading to a decline in the number of patients being admitted to its hospitals.
Now, Sentara has decided to temporarily change specific benefits and work schedules. Additionally, the salaries of senior leaders and executives will also be cut by 10% to 20%.
The full statement is below:
No one could have predicted the magnitude of the economic impact of COVID-19 across the nation. As we’ve seen, no sector is immune. Like other hospital systems around the country, we saw a dramatic decrease in patient volumes following the suspension of routine services. As a result, Sentara made the difficult decision to implement some temporary changes to specific benefits and work schedules. In addition, we are temporarily decreasing base salaries for senior leaders and executives by 10-20%. The changes we made affect everyone at every level. We understand these temporary economic measures will present challenges for our employees, but they are necessary to preserve jobs and keep our dedicated team intact, which is our priority. Our team has done incredible work to keep our community safe and save lives, and we are grateful for their continued commitment.