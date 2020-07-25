Sentara Healthcare seeing more COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions

Recent weeks have brought an uptick in coronavirus activity across the board for local Sentara hospitals.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tests, confirmed infections, hospital admissions. The last few weeks have seen a steady rise in all three as Hampton Roads experiences a coronavirus spike, namely in terms of young adults.

The tests, infections and hospital admissions put a strain on Sentara hospitals, and it's not necessarily just the COVID patients who pay the price.

"Everyone says 'I'll take the risk of me getting sick, or me getting in the hospital because of COVID because I'm young,'" Dr. Jordan Asher, Chief Executive with Sentara Healthcare said. "I wanna make sure we've got the ability to take care of you and your family for other situations as well, even a car accident."