Sentara Healthcare stresses the importance of wearing a mask

Dr. Jordan Asher said just because we are in Phase 3 doesn't mean the virus is any less of a problem.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 cases are rising in Hampton Roads, especially among young people. Sentara’s chief physician, Dr. Jordan Asher said he is seeing an increase in people ages 20 to 29.

He said the best thing people can do is to continue wearing their mask and social distance. Asher said just because we are in Phase 3, doesn’t mean the virus is less of a problem.

“I would say to you, even though you are 20-29 you still can get very sick, and more importantly you can have your loved ones get sick,” Dr. Asher said.

Asher said at this point, it’s hard to pinpoint why there is a spike of cases in younger adults. Although most places have reopened, he said it’s important to be mindful of your surroundings. If a store or restaurant seems too busy and you can’t keep a six-foot distance, leave.

“For multiple factors all going on at the same time,” he said. “It’s very hard to change behaviors and keep it as a habit.”

He said people still need to wear a mask and make sure it is covering your nose and mouth. It’s also important to continue social distancing and washing your hands.

“We have to continue to do those if we want to be able to have a new sense of normalcy even if it is as a farther distance. Even if it is not gathering in such large numbers,” Asher said.

But what happens if the spike continues?

Governor Ralph Northam said he’s keeping a close eye on the numbers and there is a chance he could make modifications to the phases.

Northam explained, “I think all options are on the table. We are just taking this one day at a time and we will continue to follow the numbers to see what different regions of the commonwealth are doing. I would just try to reinforce that if Virginians would do the things that we asked them to do, I think we would be in good shape.”