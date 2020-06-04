Sentara launches COVID-19 in-house screening; test result wait times to decrease

It can sometimes take up to two weeks to get results back for a coronavirus test. Thanks to a newly-built laboratory, Sentara can issue results within a few days.

NORFOLK, Va. — Instead of sending COVID-19 tests to labs around the state, Sentara will now be able to process tests at their newly-created lab in Norfolk.

The lab at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital will expand patient testing within all Sentara hospitals across Virginia and North Carolina, leading to speedier testing and decreasing a patient's wait time for their test results.

Beforehand, the majority of tests were sent to commercial labs for processing.

What health professionals at Sentara would like to accomplish in the next few weeks is to process up to 1,000 tests per day at this new lab and return test results to patients within 24 to 48 hours.

Couriers can also shuttle lab samples from other Sentara facilities to Sentara Norfolk General for quick testing and results.

The existing backlog of tests will still be handled by commercial laboratories and Sentara estimates 10 or more days for those tests to be completed.

If you think you need to be tested for COVID-19, use Sentara's self-screening tool, which can be found here.