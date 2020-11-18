Sentara officials 'ready to roll' the moment Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is approved

Sentara Vice President of Clinical Effectiveness Mary Morin said she thinks Sentara could get a limited supply this month.

NORFOLK, Va. — Rising COVID-19 cases, tighter restrictions, and a questionable holiday season have many people wondering: when will we finally see a vaccine?

Sentara Healthcare officials hope to get their hands on a limited supply of one.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is steps away from getting the FDA’s approval for their COVID-19 vaccine. Sentara Vice President of Clinical Effectiveness Mary Morin said she thinks Sentara could get a limited supply this month.

“This is what we are hearing from Pfizer, is that late November, which is fast approaching, or early December,” Morin said.

Morin said Sentara will likely run pilot tests in their Hampton Roads hospitals.

“Norfolk General has that freezer that can accommodate that minus 70-degree centigrade,” Morin said.

Hospitals are following CDC distribution standards and prioritizing at-risk healthcare workers, first.

“Staff in the emergency departments, ICU’s, COVID units, respiratory units,” Morin said.

Sentara could get its hands on the first outpatient drug to treat COVID symptoms even sooner than that. The health system is waiting for a small supply of the antibody drug, Bamlanivimab.

“Bamlanivimab is the first drug that looks like it might have benefit for patients that are not sick enough to be in the hospital from COVID-19,” said UVA Assistant Professor Dr. Patrick Jackson.

Dr. Patrick Jackson is an assistant professor at UVA, in the Division of Infectious Diseases. He said Bamlanivimab, or "Bam" for short, is designed to treat mild-to-moderate COVID patients.

“Gives us the opportunity to intervene early before a patient Is seriously ill, and hopefully prevent them from becoming seriously ill,” Dr. Jackson said.

He said the drug has two major drawbacks: expense and treatment delivery.

“So, it’s given as an infusion,” Dr. Jackson said. “So an IV medication that is administered over at least one hour. And then patients who receive the drug have to be monitored over an additional hour after they receive the drug.”

Sentara said state leaders will get a Bam supply this week and then distribute it to healthcare systems.