Sentara rotates hours, locations for drive-thru screening for COVID-19 testing

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara said it will begin rotating its drive-thru screening locations to ensure access to all affected Hampton Roads residents.

Sentara will keep the drive-thru locations open on a day-by-day basis as supplies allow. Please note that drive-thru screening locations will not be open this weekend, March 28 and March 29.

We will continue to update this story day-to-day as the facility notifies us of the hours for its drive-thru screenings:



Sentara CarePlex Hospital, Hampton

Friday, March 27: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Military Circle, Norfolk

Friday, March 27: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Virginia Beach

No drive-thru testing for Friday, March 27.

Before You Head to a Testing Site

Ask yourself these questions:

1. Do you have 2 of the 3 symptoms below?

Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)

Cough

Shortness of breath

AND

2. In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here.)

If you answered NO to one or both questions:

Stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.

IF you answered YES to both questions:

If you are below age 60 and have no other health issues, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days. If you have to be out in the community or if your symptoms worsen, come to one of the drive-thru locations to be screened.

If you are over age 60, come to one of our drive-thru screening locations.

Sentara COVID-19 Information

Sentara says citizens can go to its website dedicated to information about the coronavirus.

Officials say if you have symptoms of COVID-19, contact your primary care provider or the Sentara COVID-19 Call Center at 1-833-945-2395 before visiting a Sentara Healthcare location.

If it is not an emergency, stay at home.