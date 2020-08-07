Sentara's in-house testing reaches record number

Sentara Healthcare’s director of lab services, Eric Young, said they hired extra staff to work inside the lab to ensure people are getting test results quickly.

NORFOLK, Va. — The state of Virginia is in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, but coronavirus isn't going anywhere, anytime soon. COVID-19 testing is at an all-time high in Hampton Roads.

“The volumes continue to just increase and increase,” explained Sentara Healthcare’s Director of Lab Services, Eric Young.

Young is referring to COVID-19 tests. Back in March, Sentara Healthcare launched its own in-house lab at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital so people could get their results faster.

On Wednesday, officials let 13News Now reporters inside the lab to see how it all works.

“We provide testing for people who are in the hospital, coming to the emergency department, or people who are seen in physicians’ offices all across the state," he explianed. "We started at 100 tests a day, and have slowly ramped up. On average we do about 1,000. Just yesterday, we shattered our record and did over 1,500 tests in one day.”

Young said he expects to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, which means more work for those inside the lab. His goal is to eventually complete 3,000 tests a day at the Sentara lab.

“We don’t see COVID-19 slowing down anytime soon, so we are trying to work as quickly as we can so we can be ready for that demand,” Young said.

Test results are averaging 24-48 hours from the Sentara lab. Young said that turn-around wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of his staff.