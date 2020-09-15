September is Baby Safety Month. Here are some tips to keep your baby safe during COVID-19

The U.S. Product Safety Commission offers more safety measures during the pandemic.

BETHESDA, Md. — We’re halfway through the month of September. Parents are adjusting to our new normal with many still working from home and figuring out distance learning or how to manage with a baby in the house while working. That's why this year’s Baby Safety Month is so important.

Safety is important every day of every month, but the extra emphasis is being placed on safety this September while parents are adjusting to our current normal.

“If you're a new parent in the middle of a pandemic. It's even more difficult, "said Patty Davis with the U.S. Product Safety Commission. "As a new parent, check for recall products in your home. Recall products can injure your child, they can injure you. You don't want that to happen.”

Davis understands the plight of being a new parent and how the expenses can rack up, she said you may want to reconsider buying or receiving used items.

“You want to avoid purchasing a second-hand crib. Check your crib, make sure that you have nothing else in that crib except for your baby. That means, no pillows, no blankets, and no stuffed animals. BEAR is best," Davis said.

Bath time can be fun—but can prove dangerous if you’re not overly careful.

“If your cell phone rings and you need to go grab it in the other room, don't do that. Let it ring, go ahead and take care of that later because the seconds that you step away, are seconds enough for your child to drown in the bathtub,” Davis added.

Often, parents can absent-mindedly place things within arm’s reach of babies. Davis warns of the dangers.

“Young kids like to climb, they like to climb your furniture they like to climb, anything that they can. And when you're not in the baby or the child's bedroom. They could be climbing, and that dresser could fall over along with that heavy television and injure or kill them,” Davis said.