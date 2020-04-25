Sheriff orders that all employees and inmates be tested after spike in COVID-19 cases in Norfolk City Jail

A total of 32 staff members and inmates at the Norfolk City Jail have now tested positive for having contracted the COVID-19 virus.

NORFOLK, Va. — A total of 32 staff members and inmates at the Norfolk City Jail have now tested positive for having contracted the COVID-19 virus. As a result, Sheriff Joe Baron ordered that all employees and inmates - 1,044 in total - be tested for the virus.

This comes one day after the jail had reported an inmate had tested positive. Five staff members had previously been reported as having been diagnosed with the highly contagious disease.

The infected inmate's floor was "placed on a 14-day quarantine at the onset of the inmate’s symptoms per recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health’s Epidemic Team and the Centers for Disease Control," according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Because of the inmate's possible exposure to others, Sheriff Baron had asked Sentara Healthcare on Thursday to begin extensive testing of inmates and staff.

That round of 72 tests led to the discovery of a much higher number. As of Friday afternoon, 26 had tested positive, three had tested negative and they were still waiting for the results of 43 other tests.

In a news release, Sheriff Baron said: This aggressive and proactive testing is the only way to identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus.Global pandemics pose a high risk to congregant-style facilities such as jails, and we cannot fight against an invisible enemy. Now that we have confirmed COVID-19 is in the Norfolk City Jail, it is imperative that we understand how far reaching it is."

"This will help us to develop a comprehensive plan to protect our inmates and staff," Baron said. "We will continue to work closely with the Norfolk Health Department and the Virginia Department of Health and follow their guidance.”