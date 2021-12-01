Some Hampton Roads hospitals limiting elective surgeries in response to COVID-19 surge

Riverside President Dr. Mike Dacey said COVID-19 patients take up 60 percent of Riverside’s ICU beds. The hospital systems are working together to reduce strain.

NORFOLK, Va. — COVID-19 cases are reaching new heights in Hampton Roads. It’s hammering away at our hospitals and health care workers.

Hospitals cut back on elective surgeries at the start of the pandemic and that’s on the chopping block again to conserve staff energy and bed space.

“We don’t have an unlimited supply of people, or resources, or rooms,” said Chief Safety Officer Dr. Joel Bundy.

Dr. Bundy said Sentara Healthcare is seeing more COVID hospital patients than in 2020.

“None of our hospitals are to the point where we cannot take care of patients if you need medical care,” Dr. Bundy said. “But if those numbers continue to increase, we are prepared to delay certain non-emergent procedures.”

Riverside Health Systems, which is smaller than Sentara, already has.

“We started to decrease elective surgeries about 10 days ago and that has helped a lot,” said Dr. Mike Dacey. “That frees up a fair number of beds.”

President Dr. Mike Dacey said COVID patients take up 60 percent of Riverside’s ICU beds. The hospital systems are working together to reduce strain.

“We have a very good working relationship with Sentara for example, so we transfer patients back and forth all the time,” Dr. Dacey said.

Rising COVID-19 cases are hammering away at our hospitals and health care workers. Sentara Healthcare Officials say they are prepared to reduce the strain by limiting elective surgeries, again. Riverside Health Systems already have. Alook at hospital capacities at 11 #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/fbrpWhdRf8 — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) January 12, 2021

COVID-19 data is collected from our hospitals and reported by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. On Monday their dashboard showed that the state had 3,117 hospitalized patients who either have COVID or are waiting on results.

571 were in the ICU, 352 on a ventilator. ICU occupancy statewide is at 82 percent.

Riverside tries to get more staff when it can. They also have several patients in at-home care services.

“The ability to get staff and source staff from other parts of the country isn’t what it was earlier,” Dr. Dacey said.

Last week, the North Carolina Nurses Association asked Governor Roy Cooper for more restrictions. Their letter thanked the Governor for current rules but said staffing shortages are dire and nurses need help.

“What that is causing a lot of hospitals to do is cross-train people in areas that they normally have not worked in,” said NCNA President Dr. Dennis Taylor.

Dr. Taylor is an acute care nurse practitioner in Winston-Salem, NC. He says he witnesses a lot of community members not properly following masking or distancing in public.

“People are just tired of wearing a mask,” Dr. Taylor said. “I am right there with them, I am too, but we also know that is one of the most evidence-based pieces of science that we can do to help decrease the spread of the virus.”

Riverside’s Dr. Dacey said there is some light.

“The mortality for hospitalized patients is down about 70 percent or so,” Dr. Dacey said.

But he said it’s the COVID-19 vaccine that offers the most hope.