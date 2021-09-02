CVS: Some able to get vaccine appointments because Virginia requested to open appointments early for those pre-registered

CVS said Virginia asked them to open appointments early for individuals who pre-registered and remain on a waitlist. Others must wait until Feb. 11.

CVS confirmed that some Virginians were able to receive vaccine appointments Tuesday because the state asked the company to open appointments early for individuals who pre-registered.

Others who were not pre-registered and on a waiting list must wait to schedule until Thursday, Feb. 11.

Some Hampton Roads residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine were confused Tuesday morning when they were able to schedule appointments on the CVS app despite the company pushing back the sign-up date.

A CVS spokesperson confirmed the state's request in a statement via email: Virginia asked us to open appointments early for individuals who pre-registered with the state and remain on a waitlist to get the vaccine. We agreed to open our booking early for those individuals based on the state’s eligibility criteria.

13News Now received reported from viewers who said when they logged into the CVS app they were able to see appointments available. One viewer said they were able to schedule an appointment around 6:45 a.m. through the app.

CVS announced Monday last-minute changes to its plan and said eligible Virginians (folks in Phases 1a and 1b) would be able to register to get their shots at select CVS locations beginning on Thursday, February 11. The pharmacy had originally hoped to begin scheduling on the 9th.

The company also said any qualified individuals must first pre-register with their local health department.

