Some North Carolina beaches are back open

Surf City decided to let the public back on the beach this weekend. But you'll still have to follow certain guidelines.

SURF CITY, N.C. — Surf City beaches reopened to the public Saturday, April 18 for people to walk, swim and exercise.

The mayor told WWAY if you do head to the beach, you should stay at least six feet apart and go with no more than 9 other people.

“We’re excited,” beachgoer Steven Yacenda told WWAY. “It was nice to hear things may start to get back to normal again...I know the kids being home from school have been getting stir crazy around the house, and I think the beach is something people can do and still social distance. They can do it safely."