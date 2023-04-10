Some pharmacies still waiting for updated COVID-19 vaccine shipments

As companies roll out their updated COVID-19 vaccine, some who want the shot are having a difficult time getting their hands on one.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After trending up for a few weeks, the number of new COVID-19 infections is starting to trend back down in Hampton Roads.

That being said, the CDC still recommends staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccine.

As businesses roll out the updated COVID vaccine to keep up with new strains of the virus, some who want the shot are having a difficult time getting their hands on one.

"We just received our first shipment yesterday," said Armya Marae, a pharmacist with Glendale Pharmacy in Newport News.

He said the pharmacy placed its order for Moderna more than a month ago and the shipment came in close to two weeks after it was scheduled to.

"I was expecting the little pharmacies to have their shots later. That’s what happened back in 2021 when we had the first COVID vaccines," he said.

Marae also said the pharmacy only ordered the minimum of 60 doses this time around but might order more depending on demand.

"We have to pay for the vaccine and it’s really expensive, so we cannot afford to order too much quantity and waste a lot," he explained.

James Mitchell at Southeast Community Pharmacy said he’s still patiently waiting for his stock of Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax to arrive. He said that should happen this week or next.

"In the past, the government bought all the doses and they were readily available, but now they’ve gone commercial. There’s a cost associated with them and they’re backed up," said Mitchell.

For a box of 10, Mitchell said it cost him $1,500.

However, he said while he waits for his shipment, he's hearing from eager customers.

"A lot of people that walk through the front door are asking, 'when can I get my COVID shot? When can I get my COVID shot?'"

Even major pharmacies like CVS say they’re getting the vaccines on a rolling basis, but are experiencing delivery delays from their wholesalers.

Some local pharmacies, like Hiddenwood Pharmacy, aren’t ordering it at all right now because of the high price tag.

So, if you’re trying to find a COVID-19 booster close to you, pharmacies recommend calling first to see what is available or scheduling an appointment online with major pharmacies like Walgreens, Rite Aid or CVS.

For people without insurance, getting the updated vaccine can be expensive.

The City of Norfolk is taking advantage of a CDC program to help adults without insurance get the updated COVID-19 vaccine. The Bridge Access Program will provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost for uninsured adults.

Norfolk is hosting three clinics at the Norfolk Department of Public Health — October 21, November 3 and November 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.