Some worry about catching COVID-19 at hospitals, expert weighs in

With the rising number of hospitalizations in Virginia, some people are worried about going to a doctor's office or medical center in fear of catching COVID-19.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia hospitalizations have hit record highs.

Nearly 2,400 people across the state are being treated for COVID-19. Virginia Beach usually admits nine new patients a day, but yesterday, they took 33.

This has made some people afraid to go to the hospital for medical emergencies, like heart attacks and strokes.

It became a problem at the beginning of the pandemic, people avoiding going to the doctor’s office or a medical center because they were scared.

It seems like common sense, but if you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

“People were concerned about coming and seeking treatment that they might possibly be exposed to the COVID virus,” Tidewater EMS Council’s Executive Director, David Long said.

With the surge in coronavirus cases, some people have that worry again as hospitalizations hit a record high in Virginia. However, Long said people shouldn’t be concerned.

“First, I think we know so much more about the virus now than we did back then. Two, I think we had an opportunity to work with our supply chains to restore the appropriate PPE for healthcare providers. And lastly, I think we’ve gotten better at treating the virus itself, so we have better therapeutics and equipment available to the delivery of helping,” Long said.

Long urges people to not let fear override the need for immediate care. He said your symptoms could get worse, the longer you wait.

“The message would be: it’s safe for people to pick up the phone and call if needed,” he explained.