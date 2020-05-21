Song parody highlights the COVID crisis

'We Don't Have To Take Our Masks Off' is a re-imagining of a 1980s song that focuses on the coronavirus pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — We could all use a little humor during this time, or at least, that's what a local man thinks.

Nigel Holland is taking his frustrations and feelings out through music. He wrote a parody song... and it's pretty catchy!

It's is a take on the 80's R&B song "We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off" which was released during the AIDS epidemic. But instead of clothes, Holland's "Right On Band" references masks and the coronavirus pandemic.

It was perfect timing for the content; Holland said it came at a time when work is scarce.

"The Right On Band has been lucky over the years to play for so many people and do big parties for people all over the place, but right now there's no work!" he explained.

In fact, Holland said the Ad Council reached out to him and is considering making this song a national COVID-19 PSA.

Either way, it's providing a much-needed reminder:

"You know, wear your mask, wash your hands, and trying to do our part until you know things get back to normal," he said.

Holland said he had an Electric Light Orchestra tribute act called "A New World Record" that had just started touring when the pandemic hit.