South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is experiencing mild symptoms, including a cough and slight fatigue, after testing positive for COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19, the state announced Tuesday.

According to a statement, McMaster is experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home with First Lady Peggy McMaster, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. She remains asymptomatic and both are in good spirits. McMaster will work from the Governor's Residence during his isolation period.

“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said Gov. McMaster. “This virus spreads very easily.”

McMaster will receive an antibody treatment Tuesday based on a recommendation by his personal doctor. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) doctors say there's no way to precisely pinpoint how or when Gov. McMaster or his wife contracted the virus.

Following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), guidelines, the governor will isolate for the next 10 days and monitor for potential symptoms. Governor’s Residence staff were sent home to quarantine and get tested to ensure their health and safety. Because the governor followed the guidelines and recommendations as a “close contact,” SCDHEC has determined there are no "close contacts" to the governor.