South Hampton Roads YMCAs to provide free drop-in childcare

The program gives caregivers support and time to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

VIRGINIA, USA — In support of a White House initiative to remove barriers for people wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, all 21 locations of the South Hampton Roads YMCAs will be providing free drop-in childcare.

Over 500 YMCAs across the country have agreed to take part in the initiative which will run June 9 through June 30. All you have to do is reserve your spot online here.

The drop-in care is available for children between the ages of 6 weeks to 12 years old, and a YMCA membership is not required to take advantage of the initiative.

Caregivers must reserve their space at least 24 hours in advance and each child receiving care must have their own reservation.