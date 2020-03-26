Spouse of Fort Eustis soldier dies from COVID-19 complications

Colonel Clint Ross released details on Facebook, saying the spouse died at a hospital in Newport News. The soldier also tested positive for COVID-19 and remains in self-quarantine at this time.

"Our hearts are heavy, I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of our lost teammate. My thoughts also remain with those who continue to fight this invisible enemy. I ask you to support each other during this difficult time, while we continue to work together to mitigate the impacts across the installation."