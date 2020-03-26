x
Spouse of Fort Eustis soldier dies from COVID-19 complications

Officials have shared that the spouse of a Fort Eustis soldier died from complications due to COVID-19.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Joint Base Langley-Eustis officials shared that the spouse of a Fort Eustis soldier died from complications due to COVID-19.

Colonel Clint Ross released details on Facebook, saying the spouse died at a hospital in Newport News. The soldier also tested positive for COVID-19 and remains in self-quarantine at this time.

"Our hearts are heavy, I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of our lost teammate. My thoughts also remain with those who continue to fight this invisible enemy. I ask you to support each other during this difficult time, while we continue to work together to mitigate the impacts across the installation."

A public affairs spokesperson with Fort Eustis says they are withholding the name and gender of the spouse at this time.
Team JBLE, It is my deepest regret to inform you that a JBLE Army f... amily member died from presumptive complications related to COVID-19 at a hospital in Newport News. The spouse of the deceased, a Soldier assigned to Fort Eustis, also previously tested positive for COVID-19, and remains in isolation while continuing to receive medical care.
