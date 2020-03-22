Staff member at NATO Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk tests 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19

This marks the first possible case at the command. The person is in self-isolation. Personnel in close contact with the staff member have been notified.

NORFOLK, Va. — A staff member at NATO Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus, according to the command's public affairs office.

This marks the first possible case at the command. The person is in self-isolation, Public Affairs Chief Jay Paxton said in a news release.

Personnel that was in close contact with the staff member have been notified and are in self-isolation.

The staff member's workspace and areas at the command center are not a risk to staff, Paxton said.

He said the case has been reported to local military commands and public health officials.

"NATO Allied Command Transformation has taken every measure possible to protect the health of our military members, civilians, and their families," the news release states.

"As such, strict preventative measures are in place to decrease the potential exposure of staff to the virus."

The command has decreased the number of people working on site.

All official travel by NATO Allied Command Transformation has been suspended.

Community relations activities, incoming and outgoing visits, and all events and conferences have been canceled or postponed, Paxton said.