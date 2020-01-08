Staff member at Peninsula Foodbank tests positive for COVID-19

The facility has been sanitized and will resume operations on Monday

HAMPTON, Va. — A staff member at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, but the organization's director expressed confidence that they have taken necessary steps to prevent any outbreak in their facility.

In an emailed statement, Chief Executive Officer Karen Joyner said they'd been "...taking proactive measures to protect the health and well-being of our staff, volunteers, and neighbors as we continue to serve our community during this critical time."

The positive test was reported by the staff member to the organization on Friday. That person was last in the facility on Tuesday.

"The Foodbank initiated social distancing practices and increased sanitary and safety procedures in mid-March," Joyner said. "Because of this, the exposure risk to our staff, volunteers, or the neighbors we serve was very low."

Since the report of the positive test, Joyner said the facility has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. She said they would continue the practices she believes has kept the rest of their staff and patrons safe "including mandating the use of gloves for packing and sorting, sanitizing high-touch common surfaces, wearing face masks, maintaining proper social distancing, and requiring staff and volunteers to wash hands frequently and, especially, before and after shifts."

Joyner said the facility would resume normal operations on Monday, but that they'd also be monitoring the weather as Hurricane Isaias approaches the area to plan for any possible impact to their operations.