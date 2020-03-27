State legislators urge President Trump to fund Virginia National Guard

State lawmakers urged President Trump to federally fund the Virginia National Guard in the event the agency needs to mobilize to aid in COVID-19 response efforts.

WASHINGTON — Virginia senators and representatives on both sides of the aisle have sent a joint letter to President Trump urging him to approve funding for the Virginia National Guard.

Governor Northam activated the state's National Guard, but they are currently on standby. If the agency were to mobilize, it would dispense food to Virginians in need, assist first responders and health providers and support local test facilities.

If the request were approved, the Virginia National Guard would be able to execute these missions on the federal government's dime.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA), Representatives Bobby Scott (D-VA), Rob Wittman (R-VA), Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Don Beyer (D-VA), Donald McEachin (D-VA), Ben Cline (R-VA), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Denver Riggleman (R-VA), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) all advocated for federal funding approval under Title 32.

“We write to urge you to quickly approve the request made by Governor Ralph Northam for additional authorities and funding under Title 32 U.S. Code 502(f)(2)(A) to assist the Commonwealth of Virginia to combat the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Governor Northam requests this authority and funding for the Virginia National Guard as they work to respond to incidents related to the preservation of life and property in connection with COVID-19 emergency response efforts."

Other states have already mobilized their National Guards to assist in response efforts to the coronavirus pandemic.