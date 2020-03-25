City and county leaders in Guilford, Greensboro and High Point said they will announce the order at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.

City and county leaders will make the announcement at 4 p.m., officials said in a joint press release.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, Guilford County Commissioners Chairman Jeff Phillips will address citizens during the briefing.

This comes after county officials announced yesterday new restrictions to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Other cities and counties across the state are issuing their own mandates. Mecklenburg County, which has the most cases of coronavirus in the state, announced a stay-at-home order yesterday. City of Durham officials did the same today.

Governor Cooper has not issued a stay-at-home order for the state, but more than a dozen other states have. The orders are not total lockdowns, and each state or city decides its own rules when mandating people to stay home. People can typically leave if they're doing "essential" activities such as grocery shopping, going to the doctor, or exercising while practicing safe social distancing.

Certain businesses deemed essential — such as grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and doctor's offices — are typically allowed to remain open. Restaurants offering takeout and delivery options are also typically allowed to keep operating.