StoneBridge School in Chesapeake closes after two people test positive for COVID-19

The school closed for enhanced cleaning after officials learned two people tested positive. They did not identify if the individuals were students or school staff.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A private, Christian school in Chesapeake closed its campus on Tuesday for enhanced cleaning after learning that two people came down with COVID-19.

StoneBridge School leaders say they immediately contacted the Chesapeake Health Department after learning about the cases. They did not reveal who exactly was infected with the virus.

Students returned to the campus for their first day on Thursday, August 27. School administrators say they found out about the two cases on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Right now, the school is being deep cleaned and thoroughly sanitized and school officials are consulting the city health department on the next steps. They are planning to notify anyone who might have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive.

"The school is very concerned about the spread of the coronavirus and has implemented mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of the disease, including wearing masks in grades 6-12 grade, distancing, handwashing, sanitizing, and ventilation," Head of School Kathy Rader said. "We rely on parents to be our partners in maintaining a healthy campus by checking students daily for symptoms, elevated temperatures and most importantly, staying home when sick."

StoneBridge teaches students from preschool to 12th grade.