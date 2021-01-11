Deadlines near for some Hampton Roads student athletes to prove vaccination status or submit to weekly testing

This week, three Hampton Roads school divisions are requiring consent to test unvaccinated players. The testing rules vary between cities.

Deadlines are fast approaching for students who want to join a winter sports team.

This week, three Hampton Roads school divisions are requiring consent to test unvaccinated players. The testing rules vary between cities.

Many school boards across the 757 decided student-athletes must get vaccinated or swabbed for COVID-19 weekly.

Chesapeake Public Schools Director of Student Activities Kevin Cole said kids are trying out this week.

“This is a strategy that we are trying to put in place to get our students back on the field, back on the court, back on the wrestling mat,” Cole said.

This requirement impacts middle and high school students.

“We don’t have an expectation that they turn in their consent form until the team roster is identified and then by the end of the week, we would like to have them in,” said CPS Health Services Supervisor Trudy Jelderks.

Jelderks said they’ll give the speedy swab at school.

“They will come to the school, and we will do it with some flexibility, so it doesn’t interfere with their educational process,” Jelderks said.

Sports participation rules vary between divisions.

Chesapeake Public School officials are shooting for a November 15 deadline. Virginia Beach City Public Schools leaders are asking for testing consent from unvaccinated athletes by November 10. Suffolk’s deadline for both middle and high school is November 12.

Hampton and Norfolk are not mandating vaccination or testing for athletes.

Cole said the extra layer of safety in Chesapeake Schools is a must to keep games rolling.

“So, they have an opportunity to compete, and they are not losing those opportunities like we did last year,” Cole said.

Portsmouth and Suffolk Public Schools are extending the requirement beyond sports.