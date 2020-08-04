Study from China shows correlation between blood type, coronavirus death rate

The study looked at a little more than 2,000 people in China. But medical experts warn that a larger sample size is still needed.

WASHINGTON — Some new research out of China suggests your blood type might have something to do with how badly you could get affected by the coronavirus.

Researchers looked at a few thousand people from China who tested positive for COVID-19 and found that certain blood types seem to be affected more adversely.

The study said people with people with blood type A had the highest risk of catching the virus.

People with blood type O had a significantly lower risk of catching it and also the mildest symptoms. Blood types B and AB were somewhere in the middle.

The difference between the blood types were also observed with the patients who died. The study found blood type A had a higher risk of death, while blood type O was significantly lower.

However, it’s still too early to tell if these findings have any merit.

Even the study's authors said their findings should be taken with a grain of salt because the sample size was just too small.

Ultimately, there isn’t enough evidence right now to conclusively say there is a relationship between blood type and susceptibility to the coronavirus.