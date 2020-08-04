Study from China shows correlation between blood type, coronavirus death rate

WASHINGTON — Some new research out of China suggests your blood type might have something to do with how badly you could get affected by the coronavirus.
Researchers looked at a few thousand people from China who tested positive for COVID-19 and found that certain blood types seem to be affected more adversely.
The study said people with people with blood type A had the highest risk of catching the virus.
People with blood type O had a significantly lower risk of catching it and also the mildest symptoms. Blood types B and AB were somewhere in the middle.
The difference between the blood types were also observed with the patients who died. The study found blood type A had a higher risk of death, while blood type O was significantly lower.
However, it’s still too early to tell if these findings have any merit.
Even the study's authors said their findings should be taken with a grain of salt because the sample size was just too small.
Ultimately, there isn’t enough evidence right now to conclusively say there is a relationship between blood type and susceptibility to the coronavirus.
But if future findings support this, researchers say people with blood type a need strengthened personal protection to reduce their chance of infection.