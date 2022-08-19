New study shows most people unaware when infected with omicron variant

The research published in the JAMA Network shows 56% of adults infected with omicron variant were unaware, which may be a contributing factor to the rapid spread.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — New research suggests most people who catch the Omicron variant don’t even know!

Scientists published the report this week and said it may be a big factor in the recent spread of the virus.

Health leaders claim the omicron variant and its subvariants make up 99% of all new COVID-19 cases, yet new research suggests most newly infected people don’t know they have the virus.

Dominique Cathcart wants his family to stay healthy. That’s why he brought his 8-year-old son with him to get vaccinated Friday.

“COVID is still out there. It’s still taking people away,” he said.

The Virginia Department of Health, Celebrate Healthcare and Sixth Mount Zion Baptist are hosting free clinics in Hampton. Cathcart said the recent spike in COVID cases concerned him.

“Him getting his shot, it’s a relief, man,” he said.

But a new study released this week doesn’t make him feel more at ease.

Research published in the JAMA Network reveals 56% of adults are unaware they carry the omicron variant.

"When we take that into consideration and compelling it with almost 50% of population being asymptomatic or not experiencing any symptoms at all, it’s very important to understand that the risk is still there,” said Jerry Tucker, Chesapeake’s public health emergency manager.

Tucker said people are more comfortable now, considering symptoms appear less severe and hospitalizations are down. However, he said there’s reason to be optimistic, including greater access to vaccinations and testing.

And this week, the White House said a new COVID booster – geared toward fighting the original COVID strain and omicron – could be on the way to Americans in about three weeks.

“Our vaccinations are going to continue to improve and I really think that bodes well in our favor,” said Tucker.

The study does not share the reasons adults did not know of their infection status. However, researchers said the findings highlight the importance of access to rapid antigen testing in communities.

The most recent surge of COVID-19 appears to be on the decline as hospitalizations and new cases drop. But the authors of the study believe it is important to know few people are aware of infection, as means of understanding possible factors in the rapid spread of the virus.

Tucker said he is encouraged to hear people like Cathcart continue to get vaccinated. Though he believes COVID is not going anywhere anytime soon, Tucker said conditions should improve if people remain mindful of their health and the health of the community.

“As long as the general pop continues to be cognizant of the importance of vaccinations and staying home when they do feel ill, I think we have a good way forward,” said Tucker.