Suffolk family still seeking answers from school division after 10-year-old daughter passed away from COVID

The family wants answers after they say their daughter acted as a "class nurse" who took sick kids to the nurse.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public schools officials are defending the division's safety protocols.

Hillpoint Elementary school student Teresa Sperry died in September. Her parents told 13News Now her job was a “class nurse” and she took sick students to the nurse’s office. But school leaders say that didn't happen

“So our investigation determined that Teresa did not walk any students down to the nurse's office who were ill or showing any cold symptoms," said Suffolk Public Schools Community Engagement Officer Anthonette Ward.

Sperry's parents say they are still waiting to hear from school division leaders about the investigation.

“They still haven't called us and told us they're investigation and we stand by what Teresa told us," said Mother Teresa Sperry.

“I don't understand for the last three and half weeks Suffolk Public Schools has come out and said that my daughter is lying," said Father Jeff Sperry.

The Sperry's said they have more questions than answers about the investigation.

“I would love to know actually how much time they spent on the investigation, who they asked. Did they ask her former teacher, did they ask the nurse. Did they ask people who worked in the office at that time," said Nicole Sperry.

“They want to say 'well she did not take sick kids to the nurse' but yes, my unvaccinated 10-year-old daughter in the middle of a pandemic with A-symptomatic contagious people was taking kids to the one place in the school where all the sick people go," said Jeff Sperry.

Ward explained only adults or administrators are allowed to remove sick students from the classroom.

“It’s for the teacher or for an adult to call the nurse's office with a “code C” at that point an adult and or administrator in the building will come and remove the child from the classroom," said Ward.

School division leaders and the Sperry family are trying to move forward. Hillpoint Elementary School staff planted a tree in front of the school and drew a mural to remember Teresa Sperry.

Ward said since Teresa’s death, school division leaders are making sure all schools follow all COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Ward explained the definition of a "Class Nurse".